Osun APC Accuses Adeleke Of Undermining A’Court Ruling

…Alleges Plan For Illegal Public Holiday

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration of attempting to undermine the Appeal Court judgment that reinstated elected Local Government officials.

The party warned the governor against actions that could incite crises, particularly in light of an alleged plan to declare a public holiday to prevent the reinstated officials from resuming office.

In a statement issued on Sunday, APC’s Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government for its continued disregard for the February 10, 2025, Appeal Court ruling that reinstated APC’s elected local government chairmen and councillors.

The party alleged that Adeleke’s government was misleading the public by pushing a narrative that a previous ruling from a lower court sacking the officials should override the Appeal Court’s decision.

“The PDP’s claim that a lower court ruling should take precedence over an appellate court decision is not only laughable but disappointing,” Olabisi stated. “This government has a duty to respect the rule of law.”

The APC further accused the Osun State government of plotting to conduct a local government election on February 22, 2025, despite the reinstatement of the previous officeholders.

The party claimed that the move was a desperate attempt to disregard the Appeal Court’s ruling and install PDP loyalists in power.

According to the APC, Adeleke’s government is allegedly planning to declare a week-long public holiday from Monday, February 17, to Friday, February 21, to facilitate the purported illegal election.

The party claimed that this announcement would be made at a press conference scheduled for 12 p.m. today at the Government House, Osogbo.

Additionally, the APC alleged that PDP leaders, in collaboration with the state government, had mobilized individuals, including a suspected gun runner and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader, Nurudeen Alowonle, to intimidate APC members and prevent them from resuming office.

The party also named Amotekun Corps Commander Adekunle Omoyele and other individuals allegedly involved in the scheme.

“We are determined to lawfully resume our offices, and we trust that security agencies will handle any threats posed by these elements,” Olabisi added. “We urge security agencies to take immediate action to prevent any breakdown of law and order.”

The APC called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, and other security agencies to intervene and ensure that the state government respects the Appeal Court’s ruling.

The party also urged its members to remain calm and report any suspicious activities to security operatives.

