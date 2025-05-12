Osun Amotekun Operatives Injured As Armed Hoodlums Attack Command

Share

No fewer than five personnel of the Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have been hospitalised following severe injuries they sustained during a vicious attack reportedly launched by a gang of armed hoodlums at its command in Awo, Egbedore Local Government Area of the State.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Yusuf Abass, the violent and unprovoked attack was carried out against its operatives by armed hoodlums on Friday at its command post in Awo.

Abass explained that a team of four operatives had stormed a cemetery to probe the alleged unauthorised burial but ended up being ambushed by the hoodlums.

Not satisfied, Abass explained that the hoodlums, said to be working for the family members of the deceased that was interred at the community burial ground, moved to the Amotekun command unit and unleashed another terror on the security personnel.

“The initial incident unfolded following a formal request by the Oniwoye of Iwoye, who reported the unauthorised interment of a corpse on community Ancestors’ land. Responding swiftly, four Amotekun operatives were deployed to the location to investigate the matter.

“Upon arrival at the site, the operatives discovered that the burial had already taken place. Shockingly, a notorious and long-wanted thug, Ismaila Aluko, emerged from hiding with a gang of armed collaborators and launched a brutal attack on the operatives, injuring them in the process.

“The operatives tactically withdrew to the Awo Command to seek reinforcement. However, in a shocking turn of events, the hoodlums regrouped and staged a second attack on the Amotekun office in Awo.

“This brazen assault took place in the presence of law enforcement agents, including officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as family members of the assailants.

“During the attack, the marauders tried to disarm Amotekun personnel and inflict serious injuries on the operatives, who were immediately taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment,” the statement read.

Condemning the attack, Abass said, “This violent act represents a direct threat to the security and peace of our communities and will not be tolerated.”

He disclosed that, “The Osun Amotekun Corps is currently working with relevant security agencies to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved in this heinous act. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the protection of lives, property, and community peace.

“The Amotekun Corps will not relent in its mission to uphold law and order across Osun State.”

