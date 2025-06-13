Osun Amotekun Operative Slumps, Dies While Preparing For Work

Share

Leadership of the Osun Amotekun Corps has announced the death of an operative, Sheriff Ogundiran, who reportedly collapsed in his house while preparing for work and later confirmed dead minutes later.

The spokesperson for the corps, Yusuf Idowu, during an interview with journalists, yesterday, explained that Ogundiran suddenly took ill and could not be revived.

Idowu said Ogundiran, who until his death served as the Provost of the B Division at the Ila-Orangun Command, “Collapsed unexpectedly and was later confirmed deceased,” noting that the death left a profound void within the Corps and the larger security community in Osun State.

In a condolence message signed by the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Mr. Adekunle Omoyele, made available to journalists in Osogbo, the organisation condoled the late Ogundiran’s family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community of Ila-Orangun.

Describing the deceased as a disciplined, loyal, and tireless operative, Omoyele further said, “Ogundiran Sheriff was more than just an Operative; he was a pillar of our operational command structure and a proud son of Osun who served with unwavering dedication to the security of our people.

