Osun Amotekun Officers Receive Merit Awards For Security Service, Professionalism

No fewer than 10 operatives of the Osun State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) on Friday, were honoured and presented with a distinguished Merit Award for their deduction and commitment to providing security in Osun.

The officers’ service was recognised and awarded by ‘Fresh Facts Magazine’ in conjunction with the Osun State Commander of Amotekun, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (rtd), at the Amotekun Headquarters in Osogbo.

Speaking on the award, Osun Amotekun Commander, Adewinmbi, said the award is to clear some doubts about the sincerity of the Amotekun leadership and encourage officers to do more for the corps.

“The award is to encourage our officers to be loyal, dedicated, courageous and brave to face any challenge that comes their way.

“It is to let officers know that leaders of the corps are always working to improve their welfare, cater for their needs and assure them that we have their interest at heart,” he said

He pointed out that in any organisation, there are bad eggs and good eggs and that the award is also a way of appreciating the good eggs in the corps and encouraging them to do more.

He said the award is to show officers that there is always a reward for hard work, being dedicated, loyal and taking to instructions.

In his remarks, Dr Monday Ojomah, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Fresh Facts Magazine said the awardees were selected based on their unequal regard, reception and care for anyone that comes their way.

Ojomah added that the awardees are always ready and eager to assist, and give listening ears and support to anyone, irrespective of their status, ethnicity, religious and political affiliation.

He said the awardees, that have been found worthy to receive the merit award are thereby inducted into the Magazine’s Hall of Fame in recognition of their immense contribution to nation-building.

The publisher thereafter presented the Osun Amotekun State Commander, Adewinmbi, with the “Most Distinguished Officer In The Fight Against Crime and Criminality.