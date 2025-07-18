Osun Amotekun Nabs 3 For Rape, Burglary, Theft

The Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has apprehended three individuals in connection with serious criminal offenses including burglary, theft, and rape.

The arrests followed a series of intelligence-led operations across various parts of the state.

One of the suspects, 30-year-old bricklayer Kayode Adekunle, was arrested in Osogbo for allegedly breaking into an uncompleted residential building and stealing electrical tools and wiring materials valued at approximately ₦2.5 million.

According to the Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Chief Dr. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, the suspect, exploited his access to construction sites to carry out the burglary.

He was apprehended at his residence following days of surveillance and was found in possession of the stolen items.

Another suspect, Lawal Musa, 23, a tailor residing in the Sabo area of Osogbo, was arrested for allegedly stealing household items including a flat-screen television, two large standing fans, and electrical cables, all estimated at over ₦800,000.

During interrogation, Lawal confessed to selling the stolen items to a local buyer identified as “Rilwan” for far below market value. The Amotekun Corps said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the buyer is part of a broader criminal network.

In a separate incident, 29-year-old tailor and motorcycle rider Lekan Bakare was arrested in Ede for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint.

According to the victim, Bakare lured her to his residence under the pretext of assisting in the search for her missing ward. Once there, he reportedly brandished a locally made pistol and knife to threaten and sexually assault her.

The case was promptly reported, and Amotekun operatives arrested the suspect, who has since confessed during interrogation. The matter has been handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution.

Commander Omoyele who reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to combating crime in Osun State said the security agency has zero tolerance for crime

He praised residents for supporting security efforts with timely information and urged continued public cooperation.

“These arrests demonstrate our zero-tolerance stance against criminality. We will not relent in our mission to make every neighbourhood in Osun safe,” the statement made available by the agency’s image maker, Idowu Abass reads.