Osun Amotekun Deploys 500 Operatives For 2025 Osun Osogbo Festival

Ahead of the 2025 Osun Osogbo Festival scheduled for Friday, August 8, the Osun Amotekun Corps has announced the deployment of 500 operatives to strategic locations across Osogbo, the state capital, to ensure adequate security.

The deployment, aimed at safeguarding residents, tourists, and dignitaries attending the globally renowned cultural event, reflects the Corps’ commitment to a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

The Corps Commander, Chief Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, confirmed the deployment in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Idowu Abas, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Amotekun operatives will maintain a strong presence at major festival venues, routes, and public gathering points, combining both visible and undercover operations throughout the festivities.

Chief Omoyele issued a stern warning to individuals or groups with criminal intentions including pickpockets, hoodlums, and mischief-makers to stay away from the festival, stressing that anyone found disrupting public peace would face the full weight of the law.

“The Osun Osogbo Festival is not just a cultural event; it is a celebration that attracts global attention to our state. We will not tolerate any attempt to undermine its peace and sanctity,” he stated.

“Amotekun operatives will be fully alert and strategically positioned to ensure law and order are maintained throughout the celebration.”

He urged residents and visitors to enjoy the festival responsibly and to report any suspicious activity or breach of peace to Amotekun operatives or other security agencies.

“Our operatives are here to serve and protect. The safety of lives and property remains our top priority,” he added.

The Corps, in collaboration with other security agencies, reiterated its readiness to maintain peace and order during the festival and beyond.