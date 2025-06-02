Osun Amotekun Denies Arresting APC Chiefs, Warns Against Politicising Security

Share

The Osun State Amotekun Corps has denied claims that its operatives arrested traditional chiefs aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Itapa, Atakumosa East Local Government Area of the state, describing the report as false, malicious, and politically motivated.

Reacting to a widely circulated publication titled “Osun Amotekun Begins Massive Arrest of APC Members in Atakumosa”, the Corps said no such arrest occurred in the area, urging the public to disregard the story in its entirety.

In a statement issued on Monday, and signed by the Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Abass, the agency said the report was a deliberate fabrication intended to undermine the Corps’ integrity and sow distrust among the people.

“We categorically state that no member of the Amotekun Corps arrested any community chief in Itapa or anywhere else in Atakumosa East,”

“The allegations contained in the said report are entirely false, baseless, and designed to undermine the integrity, neutrality, and professionalism of the Osun Amotekun Corps.”

The security outfit warned that politicizing security matters could lead to unnecessary tension and panic, and it cautioned media platforms and individuals against disseminating unverified information.

“This is not only dangerous but capable of inciting distrust, tension, and unnecessary panic within the community,” the Corps added.

While reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property across Osun State without bias, Amotekun advised media practitioners and political actors to refrain from dragging security agencies into partisan conflicts.

“The Osun Amotekun Corps remains committed to its lawful duty of safeguarding the lives and property of all residents, irrespective of political affiliation, religious background, or social status.”

