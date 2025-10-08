Osun Amotekun Commander, Omoyele, Shot As Gunmen Attack Car

…another set of gunmen attack his home

Commander of the Osun State Amotekun Corps, Dr Adekunle Omoyele, Monday night narrowly escaped death when heavily armed gunmen ambushed and attempted to assassinate him The ambush occurred at approximately 10:05 PM, shortly after Omoyele closed from duty at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters in Osogbo.

According to his firsthand account from his hospital bed, the attack took place along Ikirun Road, near Kobo, beside Charity Hotel, as he was driving home alone in his private vehicle. “I had left the office driving home with my two-door vehicle,” Omoyele recounted.

“When I got to Kobo, some armed men suddenly in a moving vehicle double side by side with my car and started firing. Their faces were covered, and before I could react, they opened fire on my vehicle. Bullets riddled the car. I didn’t stop. I kept driving through the hail of gunfire. I was hit, but I managed to escape.”

Medical sources confirmed that the Commander sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility. His condition is said to be stable, and he is under protective watch.

In a disturbing development following the assassination attempt, 15 unidentified armed men, also masked, reportedly stormed Omoyele’s private residence later that night. Witnesses claimed the attackers arrived in a Hilux van and a Toyota Highlander SUV, suggesting a well-coordinated and premeditated operation.