Osun Amotekun Commander Escapes Assassination Attempt By Armed Gunmen

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through Osun State’s security architecture, the Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Dr. Adekunle Omoyele, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt late Monday night after being ambushed by heavily armed gunmen.

The attack occurred at about 10:05 p.m. along Ikirun Road, near Kobo, beside Charity Hotel in Osogbo, shortly after Omoyele closed from duty at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters.

Narrating the incident from his hospital bed, Omoyele explained that he was driving home alone in his two-door private vehicle when a vehicle suddenly pulled up beside him and opened fire.

“I had left the office driving home with my two-door vehicle,” he recounted. “When I got to Kobo, some armed men in a moving vehicle drove side by side with my car and started shooting. Their faces were covered, and before I could react, bullets riddled my car. I didn’t stop. I kept driving through the hail of gunfire. I was hit, but I managed to escape.”

Medical sources confirmed that the Commander sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility. His condition is said to be stable, and he remains under protective watch.

In a disturbing twist, about 15 masked armed men reportedly stormed Omoyele’s private residence later that night. Witnesses said the assailants arrived in a Hilux van and a Toyota Highlander SUV, indicating a well-coordinated operation.

The case has been officially reported to the Ota-Efun Police Division, and investigations are underway. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the motive remains unclear.

Security analysts have described the assault as a grave threat to state security. “It is deeply troubling that a high-level commander of a state security outfit could be targeted in such a coordinated and vicious manner,” a senior security expert said. “This is not just an attack on one man, it is an attack on the symbol of localized security structures.”

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies. Civil society groups and community leaders have also called for a thorough investigation into both the assassination attempt and the subsequent home invasion.