Osun: Amotekun Begins Training For 1,000 New Recruits

The Osun State Amotekun Corps has officially launched the training of its newest batch of 1,000 recruits, a move aimed at bolstering security across the state.

The training kicked off on Monday at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ede, Osun State, with the formal accreditation and documentation of the new recruits.

Over the next three weeks, the cadets will undergo intensive training designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance the safety and security of Osun communities.

The 21-day program, according to Idowu Abass, the Osun Amotekun image maker, will combine theoretical and practical training, preparing them to tackle the challenges of security work.

While speaking, Dr. Hon. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, Corps Commander of Osun Amotekun, emphasized the importance of discipline among the recruits.

He stressed that indiscipline would not be tolerated and urged the cadets to maintain the highest standards of conduct throughout their training and beyond.

Omoyele also commended Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for approving the recruitment, which he said would greatly enhance the security of lives and properties in the state.

He encouraged the cadets to pay close attention to both theoretical and practical training, ensuring their readiness to fight crime and maintain peace in their communities.

Echoing similar views, AIG Wale Abbas (Rtd), Board Chairman of the Osun Amotekun Corps, expressed gratitude to Governor Adeleke for providing the youth in Osun State with an opportunity to join the Amotekun Corps.

He highlighted the importance of tolerance, perseverance, and endurance throughout the training process, and reassured the recruits that they would receive expert instruction from seasoned professionals in the security field.

The training camp will be led by AIG Fimihan Adeoye (Rtd), a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, alongside a team of experienced trainers from various security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, Police, Peace Corps, and other paramilitary forces.

“This new batch of recruits will play a vital role in enhancing the safety of Osun State as the Amotekun Corps continues its mission to safeguard lives and property while promoting peace and security across the region,” said Abbas.

“The training program underscores the Osun government’s commitment to ensuring that the state’s security forces are well-equipped to tackle emerging challenges in law enforcement and public safety.”

AIG Fimihan Adeoye, the Camp Commandant, further stated that the recruits would be trained in community policing, emphasizing that Amotekun Corps is a force closely connected to the grassroots. He stressed the importance of discipline and the ability to handle cases within their communities.

Two of the newly recruited cadets, Ajibade Ayodeji from Odo-Otin LG and Fatoke Bimpe Janet from Obokun LG, expressed their gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to join the Amotekun Corps.

Ajibade Ayodeji from Odo-Otin commended the state government for the recruitment initiative, especially amidst the rising insecurity in the country. He noted that the cadets were undergoing rigorous training, waking up early for exercises, and participating in regimental security drills.

Fatoke Bimpe Janet shared that she had learned valuable skills on how to protect and prevent security threats in her community.

The Osun Amotekun Corps calls on the public to support the new cadets as they prepare to serve with dedication and professionalism.

