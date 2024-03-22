Osun Amotekun Arrests Two Suspects For Attempted Kidnapping

The operatives of Osun State Amotekun Corps have arrested two suspects, Adeniyi Elijah (26) and Abdullah Rasheed Abubakar (19) over attempted kidnapping.

The suspects were reportedly nabbed by men of Amotekun who acted on a tip-off at Ogidan Grammar School, and Nawarudeen Grammar School, Oke-Baale areas in Osogbo, Osun State capital

Sources said men of Amotekun were alerted by the residents of the areas after noticing unfamiliar faces in their domain

New Telegraph gathered that immediately after information got to operatives of Amotekun they swung into action and apprehended the suspects in the school’s premises.

The two suspects while speaking with New Telegraph Correspondent denied being kidnappers.

One of the suspect identified as Adeniyi Elijah said he brought her mother to Osogbo from Mosifa in Ejigbo Local Government to take care of the newborn baby from his elder brother’s wife at Costain area Osogbo .

He stated that after dropping her mother in law used his motorcycle to carry passengers so that he can gather some money before going back to Mosifa where he lives.

According to him, having dropped some of his passengers and decided to relax under a tree at Nawarudeen school premises before the residents of the area raised alarm and alleged him as a kidnapper and Amotekun was invited to arrest him.

Also speaking the second suspect Abdullah Rasheed Abubakar said he was a commercial motorcyclist operator

He stated that he was staying at Ogidan school premises when men of Amotekun and arrested him ogidan grammar school premises when he was apprehended saying he was never a kidnapper.

Confirming the arrest to the newsmen in Osogbo, the Corps Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi said the suspected kidnappers were arrested at different locations in Osogbo disguised as commercial motorcyclists.

He said the kidnappers are using different techniques to kidnap their victims, saying people need to be vigilant, as they will be disguised as innocent people whereas they are notorious criminals.

Upon Investigation, “the suspects have a skeleton in their cupboard and they refused to confess their mission in the school’s premises during school hours. The suspects have been transferred to the police Anti-Kidnapping Unit for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.