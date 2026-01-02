Osun Amotekun Arrests Three Suspects For Allegedly Stealing 97 Goats

The Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the theft of ninety-seven (97) goats in Ila-Orangun, Ila local government area of Osun State.

The suspects, identified as Ajayi Tope (34), an indigene of Ila-Orangun; Babalola Afeez (46), an indigene of Ado-Ekiti; and Tajudeen Isiaka (46), also from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, were apprehended in the midnight of December 31, 2024, by operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Ila-Orangun Command.

The arrest according to a statement signed by Yusuf Idowu Abass, Public Relations Officer, Osun Amotekun Corps, followed a complaint lodged by residents of Ila-Orangun over the persistent disappearance of goats in the community.

Acting swiftly on the report, Amotekun operatives according to the statement, placed the suspected perpetrators under surveillance.

The suspects were eventually caught in the act when they returned to the town late at night to steal more goats and were arrested on the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects confessed to the crime, admitting that the operation was not their first.

According to their confession, they had carried out similar thefts in the town on eight different occasions.

He said the arrested suspects further disclosed that all stolen goats were sold to their alleged leader, Ibrahim Akona, based in Ado-Ekiti, at the rate of ₦20,000 per goat after each successful operation.

Confirming the arrest, the Corps Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Dr. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, commended the vigilance and professionalism of the Ila-Orangun Amotekun operatives.

He described the arrest as a significant achievement, noting that the suspects had been coming from a neighbouring state to terrorize residents through livestock theft.

The Commander stated that the suspects were apprehended after sustained surveillance triggered by complaints from the community.

He confirmed that a total of 97 goats were stolen and sold in Ado-Ekiti, adding that efforts are ongoing to arrest the alleged kingpin, Ibrahim Akona, who is currently at large.

Omoyele urged residents of Osun State to continue to cooperate with the Amotekun Corps by remaining vigilant and promptly reporting any suspicious activities or security threats in their communities.

He further assured the people of Osun State of the Corps’ unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, stressing that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state, as Amotekun remains fully prepared to ensure maximum security across Osun State and beyond.