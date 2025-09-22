Osun: Amotekun Arrests Serial Offenders In Swift Operations

In a significant clampdown on criminal activities across Osogbo and its environs, the Osun State Amotekun Corps has arrested no fewer than six suspects for various offences, including burglary, theft, fraud, and illegal possession of firearms.

The coordinated operations, which were in response to multiple distress calls from residents, underscore the corps’ commitment to proactive community policing and rapid response.

One of the suspects, Monsuru Moshood, 35, from Osogbo, was caught in the act of stealing electrical wire from an uncompleted building within the city.

Upon arrest by the Operation Unit of Amotekun, Moshood confessed to having been involved in similar thefts for over three years. He disclosed that he sells the stolen wires to a buyer identified as “Tini” at Sabo, Osogbo, for ₦10,000, despite the wires being valued at over ₦350,000.

In another incident, Nurudeen Olawale, 32, from Ibadan, was apprehended while attempting to steal money from a mosque located in the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo.

The worshippers during early morning prayers caught him in the act and alerted Amotekun operatives, who responded swiftly and arrested him on the spot. Olawale confessed to the crime and admitted it was not his first time targeting religious spaces.

According to the Public Relations Office, Osun Amotekun Corps, Yusuf Idowu Abass, a 21-year-old suspect, Oladare Yusuf from Iragbiji, was arrested after stealing cocoa from a farm in Apara village.

Residents quickly notified Amotekun officers, who acted immediately and captured the suspect. Yusuf admitted to the offence, stating it was his first attempt and that he intended to sell the cocoa beans if successful.

The Operation Unit also arrested Olamide Olowo, 39, from Okinni, who was accused of making fake mobile money transfers to foodstuff sellers in Osogbo. After absconding from the scene of his latest scam, he was tracked and arrested in his hideout.

During interrogation, Olowo confessed and revealed that he had defrauded nearly ten people using the same method.

Two additional suspects, Hamzat Mukaila, 45, a motorcyclist from Osogbo, and Tobi Omoranti, 30, a security guard from Ibadan, were arrested in the Ita-Olokan area of Osogbo around 12:25 am while attempting to burgle a shop. They were found in possession of a gun and a cutlass.

Amotekun received timely alerts from residents, and Amotekun officers apprehended the duo before they could carry out their mission.

Speaking to journalists in Osogbo, the Corps Commander of Osun Amotekun, High Chief Dr Hon. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, praised the vigilance and dedication of the corps’ operatives.

He commended their swift response and successful arrests, noting that the suspects were involved in various offences ranging from burglary, theft, fraud, to illegal possession of weapons, all of which are serious violations under Nigerian law.