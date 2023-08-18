Osun: Amotekun Arrests Ex-Convict For Stealing Students’ Phones

Osun State Amotekun Corps on Friday said it arrested an ex-convict, Popoola Emmanuel, 30, who allegedly stole cell phones belonging to some high school students in Ile-Ife.

According to Brig-Gen.Bashir Adewinmbi (retired), Osun Amotekun Commander, the suspect, who is from Modakeke, Osun, was engaged as a security guard by a private secondary school in Ile-Ife, where he stole the mobile phones.

“In the month of June, some students of Crown Comprehensive College, Ile-Ife, who were writing their examination, gave their phones to the suspect to keep for them, as they were not allowed to take their cell phones into the examination hall.

“The suspect, after collecting all the cell phones, thereafter ran away from the school and went into hiding.

“The incident was reported to the Amotekun Corps and through intelligence gathering and investigation, we were able to arrest the suspect on Wednesday in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area,” Adewinmbi said

The commander said when the suspect was being interrogated, he confessed to the crime and added that he was also an ex-convict who served eight months imprisonment for phone theft.

He said he had also been stealing people’s mobile phones in Modakeke and disposing of them in other towns for a long time.

Adewinmbi said seven sim cards of different networks, an Infinix phone with a sim card, a Techno Pop 3 phone casing, an Infinix hot phone casing, a Techno Spark phone casing and one Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card were recovered from the suspect.

He said the suspect had been handed over to the police for subsequent interrogation, investigation and prosecution.