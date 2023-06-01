Osun Amotekun Arrests Ex-Convict For Stealing Ring Molding

A 32-year-old ex-convict, Gafar Oyewole has been arrested by the operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Osun State for allegedly stealing a ring molding.

The suspect was said to have perpetrated the act at Ifelodun Community, Agunbelewo area, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

He was arrested after a distress call was received by the Amotekun Osogbo command on the activities of the culprit and the operatives swung into action immediately and arrested Gafar in the act.

The suspect who is an ex-convict admitted to being in the act for a very long time and he had been to a correctional center for the same act.

Confirming the arrest to the newsmen in Osogbo, the Corps Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi asserted the suspect was arrested at the scene of the act after a distress call was received by the Amotekun Osogbo Command and they swung into action immediately and arrested the culprit.

“During cross-examination, the suspect confessed to perpetrating the act and plead for mercy”. Adewinmbi said.

The suspect will be handed over to the police for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.