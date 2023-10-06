Osun Amotekun Arrests 4 Persons Over Alleged Vandalism

The operatives of the Amotekun Corps have apprehended four persons on charges of unlawfully entering the Ola-Oluwa Local Government Secretariat, damaging government property, and stealing items.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commander of Osun Amotekun, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, confirmed the arrests, noting that the individuals in question were apprehended by the Iwo Area Command’s operatives.

Adewinmbi clarified that on Wednesday morning, the accused individuals unlawfully entered and vandalized the Ola-Oluwa Local Government Secretariat in Telemu, where they proceeded to steal aluminium sheets, iron tablets, and several wheelchairs.

“Luck, however, ran out against them after operatives of Amotekun, after receiving a distress call from residents of the area, went after them and arrested two of the suspects escaping the scene with the stolen items,” Amotekun commander said.

The commander of the corps mentioned that two of the suspects who were initially arrested subsequently assisted Amotekun operatives in capturing the other two individuals who were still evading arrest.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to carrying out the unlawful activities, according to Adewinmbi. He also noted that the suspects have since been turned over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

He also urged residents of the state to report any criminal activity or provide information that could help apprehend criminals or prevent crimes to the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.