Osun: Amotekun Arrests 30-Year-Old Ex-Convict For Raping Minor

The operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps have apprehended a 30-year-old ex-convict, Dada Isiaka for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl in Ada, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The incident New Telegraph gathered happened in the Aogun area of Ada town, Boripe Local Government.

The rapist who is an indigene of the town was arrested after he allegedly lured the victim to an uncompleted building in the area where he allegedly raped her.

Our correspondent learnt that the girl was said to have raised the alarm during the intercourse which drew the attention of the residents of the area who quickly called the attention of Amotekun Boripe Command to the scene.

On receiving the information Amotekun operatives swung into action immediately and arrested the felon on the spot.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on the incident, the Corps Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi asserted that the suspect was arrested after raping a 9-year-old girl in Ada.

Adewumbi further explained that the suspected rapist allegedly lured the girl to an uncompleted building where he had canal knowledge of her.

“The girl raised an alarm during the process which drew the attention of the residents of the area who quickly rushed to the scene of the incident and met the girl with blood coming out of her private part.

“The residents quickly called the attention of Amotekun to the incident, and the Amotekun operatives swung into action immediately and apprehended the suspect on the spot, the suspect admitted that he committed the offence.

“The suspect was an ex-convict who was arrested in the past for stealing and he was jailed for 3 months”.

The commander said the suspect has been handed over to the police for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi appealed to residents of the state to report any suspicious movement in their area to security agents for prompt action adding the job of effective crime detection, prevention and control is for everybody.