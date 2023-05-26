Osun Amotekun Apprehends Two Persons For Theft

The operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun in Osun State have arrested two male adults for theft and burglary.

Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the Commander of the state Corps said Mustapha Fatia, 23, and Adeniyi Sola, 29, were arrested at Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Tuesday.

According to him, a complaint about the activities of the suspects was lodged at Amotekun Ila Command which they actively act on.

He said, “The operatives swung into action immediately and arrested them in their hideout.

“They were arrested at different locations in Ila after burgling a shop and stealing a TVS Motorcycle and iron items and selling it as scrap.

“Upon investigation, Mustapha Fatia confessed to stealing a TVS Motorcycle and iron items and selling it as scrap, while Adeniyi Sola confessed to burgling a shop and carting away beverages in the shop and selling it out.

“The suspects will be handed over to the police for subsequent interrogation and prosecution,” Adewunmi hinted.