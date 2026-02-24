Osun Among Safest States In Nigeria – CP

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Ibrahim Gotan, has reiterated the need for stronger collaboration among security agencies, describing synergy, intelligence sharing, and coordinated operations as the most effective tools for reducing crime and sustaining peace across the state.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, the police chief said the command’s strategy is anchored on proactive policing, inter-agency cooperation, and community engagement, particularly in tackling serious offences such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and cross-border criminal activities.

Gotan maintained that Osun State remains one of the safest states in Nigeria, attributing the relative calm in many communities to sustained joint operations and intelligence-driven policing.

He, however, warned individuals with criminal intentions to steer clear of the state or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

According to him, the command has deployed personnel to strategic “pin-down points” across major towns and flashpoints, while intensifying 24-hour patrols and surveillance operations. Tactical teams and detectives, he added, have also been positioned along border communities to prevent incursions by criminal elements.

“Effective crime prevention is a collective responsibility. No agency can work in isolation. Collaboration remains the only sustainable way to reduce crime to the barest minimum,” he said.

While acknowledging the role of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, the police chief expressed concern that some of its units have occasionally operated outside their statutory mandate.

According to him, maintaining clear jurisdictional boundaries is critical to avoiding duplication of duties and ensuring accountability.

Drawing comparisons with policing systems in other countries, Gotan explained that multi-layered law enforcement structures typically operate under well-defined coordination frameworks designed to prevent conflicts and enhance efficiency.

As part of efforts to strengthen collaboration, the Osun Police Command commenced engagements with Amotekun leadership, including its chairman, retired AIG Wale Abass, to review operational procedures and reinforce oversight mechanisms.

The discussions, he said, are focused on standardising operational protocols, improving communication channels, enhancing joint training exercises, and clarifying response procedures during emergencies.

“We are not opposed to Amotekun. What we seek is stronger rapport, professionalism, and adherence to joint operational standards so that together we can better protect lives and property,” he stated.

Gotan stressed that continuous training and retraining of security personnel remain essential in confronting evolving security threats, noting that modern policing requires not only manpower but also improved skills, technology, and intelligence coordination.

He assured residents that the police would continue to work closely with all relevant security stakeholders, including vigilante groups and community leaders, to sustain peace and public confidence.

Reaffirming the command’s commitment, the commissioner said the police would deepen partnerships with all security outfits to ensure a safer environment for residents and businesses.

He noted that regular joint operations, information sharing, and community-based policing initiatives would significantly enhance the capacity of security agencies to prevent crime and respond swiftly to threats.

Gotan commended officers and men of the command for their dedication and professionalism, noting that their efforts have contributed significantly to keeping crime at a minimal level across the state.

He also urged law-abiding residents to cultivate the habit of providing timely and credible information to security agencies, stressing that crime prevention and control is a collective responsibility.