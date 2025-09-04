Osun Affirms Confidence In Deputy Gov, Ex-PDP National Scribe

The Osun State Government has reaffirmed full confidence in the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi and the Chairman of University Council, Prof Wale Oladipo, describing recent event at Ife Federal Constituency as a family dispute being resolved by the party’s leadership.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the state government described the Deputy Governor, Prof Oladipo and other leaders involved as deeply loyal and committed stakeholders who could not be involved in any antiparty activities.

While commending the conflict resolution decisions already taken by the state leadership of the party, the government noted that Prince Adewusi and Prof Oladipo remain trusted top state officials who are pillars of grassroot support and pivotal to the progress and sustainability of the administration, The statement reads:

“Be that as it may, government wishes to use this medium to state without hesitation, in any form whatsoever, that the crisis has not affected the position of Prince Kola Adewusi as the Osun state Deputy Governor as he also retains his position as a strong and loyal party man whose integrity and commitment to the present administration is not in doubt.