Osun: Adeleke’s Wife Reads Riot Acts To Gender Based Violence Offenders

Wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, has warmed members of the public to eschew all forms of Gender Based Violence against women and girls. This, among others, formed part of the words of the Governor’s wife, while addressing market men and women during a mega rally round notable markets in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Mrs. Adeleke disclosed that anyone found wanting of armful practices such as rape, female genital mutilation, child abuse, gangsterism, alcoholism, etc shall face the wrath of the law, irrespective of his or her status. The train of the wife of the Governor’s rally, which started at Orita -Olaiya Junction moved to MDS Old and New Orisunbare , Ajegunle and Igbona terminated at Osogbo Grammar School Hall, where a lecture with the theme,” Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls” was held.

The lecture availed the wife of the Governor the opportunity to advise students to speak out in the event of rape with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. She enjoined parents to keep an eagle eye on their wards, be their best friends to ward off unforeseen circumstances. The Osun Governor’s wife, who observed that in- decent dressing unwarranted co-mixing of both gender during party, drunkenness, among others can trigger rape, called on young minds to prioritize their studies, do away with bad companies, and be good ambassadors in the society.

In his closing remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Abimbola Babatunde, applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke and his wife; Mrs Titilola Adeleke for the holistic development of women and children in the state. In his lecture, the resource person, Dr Oluwatoyin Ile- sanmi said that outright elimination of Gender Based Violence is a multi-sectoral collaborative effort, which must be embraced by all.

In their separate reactions, the Babalojas and Iya- lojas of MDS, old and new, Orisunbare, Ajegunle, and Igbona markets applaud- ed the initiative of the wife of the Governor aimed at protecting the rights of the women and girls. They all pledged their support for the present administration, and pleaded with the state government not to forget them in the scheme of things.

In recognition of Mrs Titilola Adeleke’s commitment to the welfare of women and children, the Chairman of new Orisunbare market, Mrs Lola Atoyebi on behalf of other market men and women of the market and UNFA representative, Mrs Uzoma presented gifts to the wife of the Governor in recognition of her commitment to children and women welfare in the state.