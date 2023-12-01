Osun: Adeleke’s Wife Reads Riot Acts To GBV Offenders

The wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, has warmed members of the public to eschew all forms of Gender-Based Violence against women and girls.

This, among others, formed part of the words of the Governor’s Wife while addressing market men and women during a mega rally around notable markets in Osogbo, Osun State Capital.

Mrs Adeleke disclosed that anyone found wanting harmful practices such as rape, female genital mutilation, child abuse, gangsterism, alcoholism, etc shall face the wrath of the law, irrespective of status.

The train of the wife of the Governor’s rally against GBV which started at Orita -Olaiya Junction, to MDS Old and New Orisunbare, Ajegunle and Igbona terminated at Osogbo Grammar School Hall, where a lecture with the theme,” Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls” was held.

The lecture availed the Wife of the Governor the opportunity to advise students to speak out in case of rape with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

She enjoined parents to keep an eagle eye on their wards and be their best friends to ward off unforeseen circumstances.

The Osun Governor’s Wife who observed that indecent dressing unwarranted co-mixing of both gender during parties, and drunkenness, among others, can trigger rape, called on the young minds to prioritize their studies, do away with bad companies and be good ambassadors in society.

In his closing remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Abimbola Babatunde, applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke and his wife, Mrs Titilola Adeleke for the holistic development of Women and Children in the State.

In his lecture, the resource person Dr Oluwatoyin Ilesanmi said, that outright elimination of gender-based violence is a multi-sectoral collaborative effort which must be embraced by all.

In their separate reactions, the Babalojas IIyalojas of MDS, old and new Orisunbare, Ajegunle, and Igbona markets applauded the wife of the Governor’s initiative aimed at protecting the rights of women and girls.

They all pledged their support for the present administration and pleaded with the State Government not to forget them in the scheme of things

In recognition of Mrs Titilola Adeleke’s commitment to the welfare of women and Children, the Chairman new Orisunbare Market, Mrs Lola Atoyebi on behalf of other market men and Women of the market and UNFA representatives Mrs Uzoma presented gifts to the wife of the Governor in recognition of her commitment to children and Women welfare in the State.

The mega rally around the Osogbo metropolis was graced by the wife of the HOS, the wife of the Chief of staff, the Commissioner for Women Children and Social Affairs represented by the SA to the Governor of Children Affairs, Hon Sekinat Khalid, wives of the Commissioners, P DP Women leader in the State Titilola Imole Sisters, Networks of NGOs, Iyaloja-General in Osun State and Students, among others.