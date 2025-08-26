Osun: Adeleke Assures Timely Completion Of Ilesa Road Dualisation Project

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday assured residents of Ilesa of the timely completion of the ongoing Ilesa Road Dualisation Project, reiterating his administration’s commitment to infrastructure renewal and quality service delivery.

Adeleke, who gave the assurance during an inspection of the project, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and emphasized that his government would ensure the project is delivered on schedule and in line with global standards.

He reassured residents of Ilesa and surrounding communities that the dualisation project remains a top priority under his administration’s agenda to improve road networks, ease transportation, and stimulate socio-economic growth across the state.

Residents of Ilesa turned out in large numbers to welcome the governor, cheering and applauding his developmental strides. They expressed appreciation for his hands-on approach to governance and pledged their continued support for his administration.

Speaking at the project site, Adeleke said:

“We are resolute in our determination to complete this project on time and with the highest quality. This dualisation will not only transform the outlook of Ilesa but also enhance commerce, safety, and the general well-being of our people. I commend the contractors on site and urge them to maintain the momentum.”

The governor reaffirmed that his administration will continue to prioritize people-oriented projects across all zones of Osun State, ensuring even development and inclusive governance.

Adeleke was accompanied on the inspection by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Basiru Salami, the Director of Highways, Alhaji Moruf Ojebode, and other top government officials.