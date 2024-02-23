Osun: Adeleke Appoints Nigerian Actress, Laide Bakare As SSA

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has named famous Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Entertainment, Art, Culture, and Tourism.

In a widely circulated social media video sighted by New Telegraph on Thursday, the actress was shown accepting her employment letter.

Bakare expressed her gratitude to the governor and said that the appointment was the beginning of her political career in a message that was posted on her official Facebook page on Thursday.

“To my new boss, Governor Ademola Adeleke Imole Osun, thank you so much for the trust and opportunity to serve. I promise to deliver my best. So help me God.

“The entire good people of Osun and Nigeria at large. It’s actually a new dawn for me starting my political career from here,” she said.