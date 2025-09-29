Osun ADC Counters Claim On Aregbesola’s Ministerial Nomination

The Osun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed reports suggesting that the appointment of former governor Rauf Aregbesola as a minister under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari was endorsed by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Akande Abimbola, and made available to New Telegraph on Monday, the party described the claim, credited to a journalist as a distortion of history and a deliberate falsehood.

According to the ADC, Aregbesola’s ministerial nomination originated from Osun APC stakeholders and was subsequently ratified by President Buhari, despite alleged opposition from both Tinubu and former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

“When it was time for Buhari to form his cabinet, Osun APC stakeholders unanimously nominated Aregbesola. But then-Governor Oyetola forwarded other names, including Senator Iyiola Omisore, Professor Isaac Adewole, and Professor Adeyeye,” the statement read.

The group alleged that Aregbesola later informed Tinubu of the stakeholders’ resolution and Oyetola’s alternative submissions. Rather than support him, Tinubu reportedly advised Aregbesola to “forget about being a minister” and instead consider a board chairmanship.

“Despite Tinubu’s hostility and Oyetola’s attempt to sideline him, Buhari included Aregbesola’s name in the ministerial list, reflecting the will of Osun APC stakeholders,” the statement added.

The ADC further claimed that Tinubu made two separate attempts to have Aregbesola removed from Buhari’s cabinet, but the former president turned them down, citing Aregbesola’s contributions to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his support for Buhari’s presidency.

“Aregbesola’s ministerial slot was neither sponsored nor endorsed by Tinubu. It stood on the strength of Osun APC stakeholders and Buhari’s recognition of his sacrifices,” the statement concluded.