Osun: 5 PDP Reps, Senators Formally Defect To APC

Five members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors are Sen. Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Sen. Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central), Omirin Olusanya (Ijesa South Federal Constituency), Wole Oke (Ijesa North Federal Constituency), and Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife Central Federal Constituency).

They were received by party officials, members, and supporters in Osogbo. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, said that in the APC, there are no strangers, adding that the arrival of the defectors would strengthen the party’s resolve to reclaim the state and restore dignity to governance.

“We are gathered not just to receive our new members, but to affirm a shared conviction, that the sure path to prosperity, stability, and visionary leadership lies in the All Progressives Congress.

“In the APC, there are no strangers, we are one united family. Your arrival strengthens our resolve to reclaim Osun and restore dignity to governance,” he said.

Oyetola also said that the achievements of President Bola Tinubu since assuming office had laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s rebirth.