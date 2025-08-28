Osun @34: Adeleke Cautions Against Playing Politics With People’s Welfare

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday cautioned the politicians against playing politics with people’s welfare. He said this in his address to mark the 34th anniversary of the creation of the state. The governor said: “It is anti- God to hurt the public through state power.

“We task other political actors to respect the rights and wishes of the people. “We must never play politics with the welfare of the public. Osun is our common state. “It is not politics to willfully punish voters and the public. We have a sacred duty to create red lines in politicking.” The Chairman of the anniversary celebrations Olagunsoye Oyinlola, represented by the House of Assembly Speaker Adewale Egbedun, praised Adeleke for developing the state.