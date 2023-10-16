Osun: 3 Pensioners Collapse During Staff Audit Exercise

…As retirees call for decentralization of exercise

No fewer than three members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Osun State Chapter on Monday collapsed during the ongoing staff audit exercise of the state workforce.

The incident, New Telegraph gathered threw members of the union into confusion as the healthy among them were running helter-skelter to revive the collapsed victims.

It took the intervention of the medics of the State Ambulance Service to revive and stabilise the victims.

Retirees, numbering about 2,000 old men and women who are visibly aged, frail and in some cases sick, were at the premises of the Center for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osogbo, the venue of the ongoing screening exercise.

A number of them who could not withstand long time standing were seen either, lying down, sleeping or sitting on the bare floor to avoid eventuality.

New Telegraph correspondent who was at the venue of the screening exercise reports that many of the pensioners were visibly angry for what they described as inhuman treatment by the handlers of the exercise.

Samuel Aduroroja decried the arrangement and the eventual treatment of his colleagues who came for the exercise from across the State.

Though, he agreed that the exercise as sanctioned by the State government was desirable, but was of the opinion that the process would have been made easier if it were to be done on local government or zonal basis.

As of press time, the exercise was yet to commence as the consultant in charge, Saadat Bakri-Ottun was yet to arrive at the venue, hence the wait was prolonged.

The staff audit was earlier suspended for weeks by the state House of Assembly over the inhuman treatment meted out to the civil servants by the consultant, but the suspension was lifted after she promised to correct her mistakes.

Recall that pensioners have called on the state government to decentralize the staff audit of the state workforce.

The pensioners under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Osun State chapter said they were in total support of the staff audit, but the government should put the aged and helpless retirees into consideration by decentralizing it.

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Osun State, Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu, made the appeal while speaking at the 2323 Elders Day Anniversary, held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Thursday.

Salawu said: “Osun pensioners are in support of the audit verification exercise by this government, it is the right way to go. But Sir, permit me to plead on behalf of our members, especially the vulnerable ones, the bedridden ones, the aged and the helpless retirees who formed the core membership of this union”

“NUP Osun State has nothing to hide. We submitted our statistics and relevant data to the supervising ministry local Government by local Government.