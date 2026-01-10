Osun 2026: ZLP Gov’ship Candidate Promises Accountability, Good Governance

…Moves to tackle vote buying through public sensitisation

…Pledges to declare state of emergency in agricultural sector

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate for Osun State, Engr. John Olufemi Adesuyi has promised that accountability and prudent management of resources shall be his guiding principles when he becomes the next governor of Osun State.

Adesuyi made this promise at the new year get-together, Press Parley & Unveiling of Campaign Manifesto, held on Saturday, in Osogbo, the state capital.

He also pledged to declare a state of emergency in the agricultural sector if elected governor.

He said agriculture would be central to his administration’s economic revival plan, describing Osun as a predominantly agrarian state that has been neglected by successive governments.

According to him, the current administration has failed to revive the state’s economy, instead focusing on policies aimed at generating revenue for government officials rather than improving the welfare of the people. He described such policies as anti-people and unsustainable.

Adesuyi said his government would prioritise agriculture as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation and food security, noting that his administration plans to create no fewer than 50,000 jobs in the agricultural sector if elected.

The ZLP candidate also outlined other key pillars of his manifesto, including digital transformation of Osun businesses, support for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs, empowerment of women and youths, and inclusive development across all local governments in the state.

On the party’s strength, Adesuyi said the ZLP has functional structures across the 30 local government areas, including the Modakeke Area Office.

He added that the party recorded votes across the state in the last governorship election, unlike what he described as the “so-called big political parties.”

He urged residents of Osun State to reject vote-buying, describing the practice as a major obstacle to credible elections.

Adesuyi said the ZLP would embark on a statewide sensitisation campaign to discourage vote-buying and promote issue-based politics.