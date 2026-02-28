Local Government Chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have been charged to work harmoniously towards ensuring that the party’s flagbearer for the August 15 gubernatorial election, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, emerges victorious.

The leadership of the APC in Osun West Senatorial District gave the charge during its general meeting hosted by Ola-Oluwa Local Government on Friday.

In a communiqué signed by the Chairman, West Senatorial District, Hon. Omolaoye Akinola, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the leadership enjoined all local government party chairmen, council chairmen, and party leaders to work collectively to secure victory for the party.

“We enjoin the LG Party Chairmen, LG Chairmen and Party leaders to ensure that all hands must be on deck to harmoniously work towards winning all upcoming elections.”

The party also commended Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other party leaders, including Bisi Akande, Gboyega Oyetola, Engr. Sola Akinwumi and all members of the party for sustaining unity after the December 13, 2025, governorship primary.

“The leadership of the Party in this District appreciates our leaders: H/E President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, H/E Chief Bisi Akande, H/E Alh. Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, all committed Party members and stakeholders for giving all it took towards our Party’s strengthening, particularly after Dec. 13th, 2025, Osun Guber Primaries, through which Alh. Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji was unanimously elected, and a consensus was adopted as the flag bearer of our great Party.

“We also commend and appreciate our sons from this District who have demonstrated uncommon political sagacity and understanding since the Party Guber Primaries, and we further enjoin them to keep it up until the Osun State Guber election of 15th August, 2026, is handsomely won.

“Finally, we appreciate all Party members for their continued support as we are coasting towards the Osun 2026 Guber election.”