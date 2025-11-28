Osun 2026: Why Oyetola’s Pedigree Will Open Victory For Oyebamiji’s Ambition

In the dynamic landscape of Osun state politics, the name of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, aka AMBO, the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) reverberates with a legacy steeped in dedication, commitment, and unyielding loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Here is a thoroughbred grassroots politician who has cemented himself as a staunch advocate for development, garnering trust and admiration from key stakeholders across various spheres.

Meanwhile, all corners of Osun State are already filled with activities forming a prelude to the 2026 gubernatorial election. In such situations, support is typically drummed up for preferred aspirants in various quarters. Similarly, those whose political style allows it will embark on ‘pull-him-down’ campaigns, aimed at dragging their opponents through the mud in the public eye. However, such smear campaigns are, at the very least, bad.

However, for the price we owe history, it is advisable for all politicians across the board and in all political divides to desist from smear campaigns.

This is the time for all indigenes and residents to heed the voice of reason by rallying support for the best among the contenders in the 2026 Osun governorship election, who is simply AMBO. He is truly the best man for the job, an icon whose cap fits.

The reality is that the electorate is savvy and intentional in accentuating good governance and settles for the best. They will also equally resist cheap political goals and will never be taken for granted as tools to derail good political goals.

Osun State notably has a high level of reasoning when choosing needed political leadership. This has been proven in recent elections from 2014 through 2018 to 2022. We hope 2026 won’t be an exception.

It is also important to caution all detractors that their resentment or hatred for our highly revered leader and minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola (CON), should never be allowed to rub off on Ambo, and I have a strong belief that nothing absolutely can scuttle the governorship ambition of Oyebamiji.

Similarly, my appeal also goes to the elders council of Osun State; they need to be fair in their decision-making and not allow sentiments, biases, lies and deceptions from some desperate individuals to becloud their judgment in choosing who becomes the APC gubernatorial standard bearer for the 2026 poll in Osun State.

However, it is potently important to set the record straight by deflating the misleading and jaundiced narratives of Oyetola’s detractors. While he held sway as Governor of Osun state, Oyetola’s leadership and legacy reveal valuable insights into governance, vision, and community. His transformation from insurance expert to Chief of Staff, governor, and now minister demonstrates an unwavering dedication to public service. It shows that one can live with conviction and integrity, earning respect rather than hatred. Today, Nigerians admire not only his achievements but also his character, shaped by humility, compassion and an untiring commitment to the greater good.

Oyetola’s remarkable journey teaches us that true fulfilment lies not in power, wealth or fame, but in humility, empathy and a deep connection to the human experience.

Through life’s trials and triumphs, he has remained steadfast, acknowledging divine guidance. Now, he seeks the quietude that calms the mind, clarity that illuminates the heart, and wisdom that guides the soul. We can draw valuable lessons from his leadership, highlighting the importance of vision, integrity and compassion in shaping Nigeria’s future.

As this soulful individual, whose life embodies the beauty of human existence, embarks on a new chapter, may his praise resonate eternally, inspiring humanity with a symphony of gratitude! May his faith remain unwavering, his heart humble, and his spirit vibrant! May his journey be filled with transcendent moments, wise reflections, cherished memories, and the uplifting power of faith, hope and love! May he find solace in the present, gratitude for the past, and hope for the future.

However, as the odds favour Ambo in preparation for the Osun 2026 guber poll, the focus really is to unify the party. Where there are disagreements, we are all sisters or brothers; if we love the people of Osun state, there should be no ego.

We should be able to forgive each other and forget what has gone past and look forward to the future and work for the future and work for the people of Osun state. That is the message that I am bringing. We cannot afford to continue to make the same mistakes because of ego.

The APC loves the people; it is the vocal, strong party, it is a party of the people, and so we always make that count. In the spirit of patriotism and party supremacy, we must all start working at making sure we come together as one people, as one party, for the betterment of the people of the state. I think we just need to bridge a few gaps, cross a few distrust points, and it’s not that difficult.

If there’s a sense of purpose, there is a trustworthy perspective, and if people can forgive and everybody needs to give and take, there must never be a win-win; there must be give and take, and people must be ready to respect each other’s views. If we come from that perspective, I don’t see a problem. We’ll keep working at it. It is my prayer and hope that APC will succeed and reclaim Osun State in the coming election.

*Kolapo Ogundare writes from Ede, Osun State