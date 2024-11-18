Osun 2026: Why Osun West’ll Get APC Gov Ticket – Oyetola’s Ex-Aide

Share

A leader of the All P r o g r e s s i v e s Congress (APC) in Osun State Oluomo Akere says the party will zone its governorship ticket to only Osun West if former Governor Gboyega Oyetola refuses to run for another term.

Akere, who served as Commissioner for Information under the Rauf Aregbesola administration, said the district would be the party’s focus once the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy refuses to run since he has the right of first refusal to run for another term as governor. He said these in Osogbo on Sunday.

According to him, all the political bigwigs from the district are qualified to pick the party’s ticket and deliver victory. Akere, who was Oyetola’s Special Adviser on Political Affairs, said: “I need to quickly let you know that the APC is a party with discipline and tradition not only here in Osun but the entire nation.

“So, we realise fully that former Governor Gboyega Oyetola has the right of first refusal for the governorship ticket for 2026 and that decision is entirely his to take.

“If the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy decided not to run, then our party would focus on the Osun West senatorial district for a candidate.

“You should also understand that the APC in Osun State today has credible personalities across the three senatorial districts that can pick its ticket and deliver victory come 2026 against Governor Ademola Adeleke, that is a certainty.”

Share

Please follow and like us: