Osun 2026: Why Osogbo Should Produce Next Gov – Oladimeji

Share

Dr Yemi Oladimeji, a leader of Osogbo Progressive Union (OPU), Osogbo in Osun State, has decried the inability of the town to produce a governor since the creation of the state 33 years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OPU is the umbrella body of all Osogbo indigenous groups. Oladimeji, in a statement yesterday in Osogbo, said that the attitude of “pull him down syndrome” by some indigenes of Osogbo was responsible for the inability of the town to produce a governor.

He charged the indigenes of Osogbo to work together and as a team to produce the next governor of the state in the 2026 election for the development of the town and the state.

Oladimeji noted that Osogbo paraded quality, qualified, competent and very sound political leaders, urging all indigenes of Osogbo in various political parties to work for the interest of the town ahead of the next governor election.

He noted that prominent indigenes of the town had several opportunities in the past to become the governor of the state but such opportunities were deterred by some people.

He said: “In the last 33 years that Osun State was created by the military administration of retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Ede in Osun West has produced the governor twice through late Sen. Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke (1992/1993), and his younger brother, who is the incumbent, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, from 2022 till date.

Share

Please follow and like us: