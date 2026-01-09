Osun 2026: Why Members Should Participate In Ongoing APC E-Registration – Oluga

The Federal Commissioner representing the South-West at the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga, has called on party members and supporters in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency to actively participate in the ongoing nationwide APC e-membership registration exercise.

In a statement issued in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday, Hon. Oluga described the e-registration as a vital initiative to modernize the party, create a credible membership database, and prepare the APC for future electoral successes, including the 2026 governorship election.

“This ongoing APC e-registration exercise is a strategic move towards enhancing transparency, inclusivity, and digital efficiency in our great party,” Hon. Oluga stated.

“I particularly urge all loyal APC members in Ayedaade, Irewole, and Isokan Local Government Areas, our proud federal constituency and home of our distinguished governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), to register without delay and help solidify our grassroots foundation.”

She noted that the nationwide exercise, which commenced on January 5, 2026, and continues through the end of January, allows both existing and new members to secure official digital e-cards by submitting a valid National Identification Number (NIN) through the APC portal or at designated registration centers.

“As a dedicated progressive with deep roots in this constituency and a commitment to party growth and national progress, I appeal to our members across the wards in Ayedaade, Irewole, and Isokan to embrace this opportunity.

With our son, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, emerging as the APC flagbearer for the August 2026 governorship poll, strong participation will boost our constituency’s influence within the APC in Osun State and nationally, while advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” she added.

Hon. Oluga, a former member of the House of Representatives for the constituency, specially called on women, youths, and community leaders to mobilize and register, stressing that a robust membership register would foster internal democracy and attract more developmental benefits to the area.

“The power of the APC rests with its members. By joining this digital registration drive, we are forging a more united, transparent, and winning party that will rally behind our candidate to reclaim Osun State and keep delivering progress to the people of Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan and beyond,” she emphasized.

With registration accessible online via the official APC portal and at ward-level centers, Hon. Oluga expressed confidence in a high turnout from the constituency, reinforcing APC’s strength in Osun State.

“Let us act now – register today and shape the progressive future we all desire,” she concluded.