Osun 2026: Why APC Ticket Should Be Given To Oyebamiji – Bumac

Founder of the Victory Support Foundation (VSF), Ambassador Oluwabunmi Oluwafunmilayo Lawal, popularly known as Bumac, has urged residents of Osun State to support the gubernatorial ambition of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), describing him as a proven leader with a record of service to the state.

Speaking during a free medical outreach organised by her foundation and sponsored by Southwest Progressive Group, at the Osu Town Hall, Atakumosa West Local Government Area, yesterday, Bumac emphasised that true believers in the development of Osun State should support AMBO governorship ambition.

Oyebamiji, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), is one of the leading gubernatorial aspirants vying for the forthcoming Gubernatorial election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If you truly have the interest of this state at heart, you will support AMBO gubernatorial ambition and, after clinching the party ticket, you will vote for him during the August 8 governorship election because of the many things he has done in the past,” she declared.

“He served as commissioner for two terms and as chairman of the state’s investment corporation. His performance was marvellous. That’s why I said people should vote for him, and the margin should be very wide.”

Bumac, who described those unwilling to support AMBO as “wicked,” added that supporting him was an act of sincerity and commitment to Osun’s progress.

“If one truly fears God, one will not be self-centred,” she noted, urging residents to “vote wisely” in the forthcoming election.

The outreach, part of the foundation’s ongoing community initiatives, provided free healthcare services to over 500 residents across all age groups and political affiliations.

“We don’t categorise people. All party members and age groups benefited. As long as you belong to this local government, you can partake,” she explained.

Bumac also linked the outreach’s humanitarian focus to AMBO’s leadership qualities, suggesting that his tenure as governor would further improve community welfare.

“He has not been governor, yet he’s been doing this much. Imagine what he’ll do when he becomes governor. He will surely do more,” she stated.

She further appreciated the Southwest Progressive Group for its financial contributions and moral support.

“They are really doing well. They’ve supported us immensely. God, in His mercy, will reward everyone who contributed to this programme,” she said.

Several participants expressed gratitude for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

Mrs Jumoke Bello, from Ward 1, said the outreach was “the first of its kind,” noting that she postponed her plans to attend and treat a long-standing illness.

“I really thank the Victory Support Foundation and the Southwest Progressive Group, including AMBO himself,” she said.

Ajayi Samuel Oladeji, Secretary of Atakumosa West Local Government, described the event as long overdue.

“It’s been a long time since we experienced something like this. I’m excited and grateful,” he remarked.

Jegede Isaac Ojo, a farmer receiving treatment for an eye problem, also expressed his appreciation.

“Blessings will locate the organisers,” he prayed.

Another resident, Ojo Famuyiwa, commended the inclusivity of the outreach.

“There were no restrictions based on age or political affiliation. They attended to everyone equally. We’re very grateful,” he stated.

Aluko Esther, who had been unable to afford eye treatment, said she received care free of charge and expressed interest in joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). I’m really grateful to the organisers of this programme,” she said.