Osun 2026: We’ll Emerge Victorious By God’s Grace – Oyetola

The Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Oyetola, a former governor of Osun State, made this known on Monday while speaking at a programme organised at his Iragbiji country home to mark his 71st birthday.

Addressing the gathering, which has in attendance, religious leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, political holders and other well-wishers, Oyetola expressed gratitude to God on how things are going smoothly with the APC.

He urged the party faithfuls to continue to maintain peace and unity, saying that with peace and unity, they’re going to emerge victorious in 2026.

“By God’s special grace, our party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2026 gubernatorial election. I thank God for the way things are going with our party, how we have been able to stand in unity.

“I want to encourage us to continue in that suit and ensure that peace and Unity reign in the part because that is how we can emerge victorious in 2026.”

Urging the party to ensure that whatever is given to them is channelled to the grassroot, Oyetola said they should all learn from the sermon delivered by the Chief Imam of Offa, Fadilat Sheikh Muyideen Salman.

Earlier, in his sermon, Sheikh Salman has challenged political office holders to utilise their current position to better the life of the people, urging them to always have it at the back of their mind that power is ephemeral.

He urged the politicians to ensure that whatever is given to them to give to the people at the grassroot should always get there without any sabotage