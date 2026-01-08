Osun 2026: We’ll Defeat APC Hands Down – Accord Party Chair

The Osun State chairman of the Accord Party, Pastor Victor Akande, has declared that the party will record a decisive victory in the August 8, 2026, governorship election, insisting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate pose no threat.

Akande made the assertion on Thursday while featuring on News Point, a programme organised by the Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo.

According to him, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Accord’s candidate, has performed creditably in office and demonstrated sufficient capacity to earn a second term.

He argued that the APC’s previous tenure in the state worked against the party, noting that Osun residents can clearly distinguish between its record in office and the current administration, particularly in infrastructure and social welfare.

“We know what that party stood for in this state. We experienced their rule, and the people rejected them completely because of the suffering and untold hardship the APC inflicted on Osun residents,” Akande said.

He added that the APC’s rejection was evident in the 2022 governorship election and predicted a repeat in 2026.

“It is clear that the people of Osun State do not want the APC again. By the grace of God, on August 8, 2026, they will make it clear that the APC has become a persona non grata in Osun State,” he stated.

Akande further said Governor Adeleke has transformed the state significantly, noting that his performance has exceeded expectations and will ultimately speak for him at the polls.

On grassroots mobilisation, the Accord chairman said the party has functional structures across all local governments in the state and has commenced voter sensitisation to ensure widespread awareness of its candidature.

“We have set up structures in every local government and ward. We are intensifying publicity at the grassroots and ensuring that people know Governor Adeleke is now the Accord candidate,” he said.

He explained that special efforts are being made to reach elderly voters and rural dwellers who may not have access to social media or electricity.

“We have set up a community enlightenment committee that will go to rural areas to educate people about developments in Osun State, the governor’s achievements, and how to vote for our party on the ballot paper,” Akande added.