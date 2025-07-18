Osun 2026: We Need Leader With Integrity, Expertise –Basiru

As the countdown to the 2026 governor – ship election in Osun State begins, National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has declared that the state is at a critical juncture and in dire need of a leader with integrity, capacity and clear vision to chart a new course.

Basiru, who is also a frontline governorship aspirant under the APC, made the remarks in an interview with journalists in Osogbo on Thursday.

He said his decision to contest the governorship election stemmed from calls by stakeholders within and outside Osun State, who believe in his ability to reposition the state and reunite the progressive family.

He said: “I decided to contest the governorship of Osun State because I firmly believe that our state is at a crossroads.

“We need a leader with integrity, expertise, character, ideological depth, vision, and administrative experience.”

The former senator, who represented Osun Central in the 9th National Assembly, highlighted his track record in public service. He noted that his political journey has spanned nearly two decades.