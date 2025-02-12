Osun 2026: Traditional Rulers Demand Gov’ship Slot For Osun West

Share

A group of traditional rulers from Osun West Senatorial District has called for fairness and equity in the state’s political structure, urging all political parties to field their governorship candidates from Osun West in the 2026 election.

In a joint statement signed by 12 monarchs, the royal fathers expressed concerns over what they described as the continued marginalization of Osun West in the state’s political affairs.

The monarchs which include; HRM Oba Abdulrasaq Taiwo Adegboye (Alawo of Awo), HRM Oba Azeez Olatunbosun Bamiji (Akire of Ikire-Ile), HRM Oba Olayinka Jokotola (Oludo of Ido Osun) HRM Oba Asimiyu Agboluaje (Ologburo of Ogburo), HRM Oba Hafeez Badeji (Olukoyi of Ikoyi), HRM Oba Jacob Oyetunde Alajide (Oloja of Agberire), HRM Oba Nureni Abioye Oyewale (Olubode of Bode Osi), HRM Oba Moshood Alamu Oparonke (Onisara of Feesu), HRM Oba Adio Amuda (Olukotun of Ikotun), HRM Oba Modojutola Alade Ajiboye JP (Olowu of Telemu), HRM Oba Azeez Babalola (Elekuro of Ekuro) stated that their demand is expected to shape the political discourse in Osun ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

They emphasized that justice, fairness, and peace are essential for societal development, warning that any deviation from these principles could lead to distrust and instability.

“Justice, fairness, and peace are germane to any societal development. When these three factors are jettisoned, what follows is an invitation to chaos and mutual mistrust,” the statement read.

The traditional rulers stressed that their role as custodians of the people’s cultural values includes ensuring the mutual development of communities and the well-being of their subjects.

While acknowledging that their position requires them to remain apolitical, they insisted that they cannot turn a blind eye to political, social, economic, and cultural injustices.

“As royal fathers, we hold it as a duty to watch, guide, and call attention when things seem to be going the wrong way. Although, in view of our position, we should be apolitical, that does not mean we should close our eyes to anomalies going on in society,” the statement continued.

The monarchs lamented that Osun West has been consistently sidelined in the distribution of political offices at both state and federal levels. They noted that since the return to democratic governance in 1999, Osun West has only produced a governor for four years, while Osun Central and Osun East have dominated leadership positions.

“For clarity’s sake and without sounding immodest, the way Osun West Senatorial District is being marginalized in the scheme of things is becoming absurd and no longer acceptable. From the topmost position of the governorship to the least on the ladder of appointment, Osun West has been and is being treated with disdain,” they said.

They further pointed out that Osun West has repeatedly been assigned the position of Federal Commissioner at the National Population Commission for three consecutive terms since 2011, arguing that such appointments are not sufficient to address the region’s political exclusion.

“It baffles our imagination to think that in a state that we all call our own and the creation of which we all laboured for, a section of the state will see itself as more qualified for one office or the other,” they added.

The royal fathers provided a breakdown of how Osun’s governorship positions have been shared since 1999, excluding candidates from Osun West.

The traditional rulers made a firm demand for Osun West to be allowed to produce the next governor, stating that all political parties in the state should zone their governorship tickets to the district.

“As royal fathers in quest of peace, equity, and stability, we want to implore all political parties in the state to shop for their governorship candidates from Osun West as another governorship election draws nearer,” they declared.

They reassured that the district has qualified and capable individuals who can govern Osun State effectively.

“We are blessed with capable, qualified, and mentally stable individuals across the 10 local government areas that make up Osun West who can successfully steer the ship of the state. Anything short of this is clear in consideration, injustice, and marginalization of Osun West and its people.”

While expressing appreciation for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s developmental efforts, the monarchs insisted that their position was not an attack on his administration or any political party but rather a call for fairness.

The monarchs further warned that any attempt to deny Osun West the governorship slot in 2026 would be met with resistance.

“We have resolved that no royal father from Osun West will mobilize his subjects for any gubernatorial candidate picked outside Osun West. This is not an empty decision. We mean what we say. Our people will be mobilized and sensitized towards achieving this noble goal.”

Addressing arguments against zoning, the monarchs acknowledged that while zoning may not align with a pure democratic model, it remains a necessary tool to address marginalization in Nigeria’s evolving democracy.

They cited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a beneficiary of zoning, emphasizing that Nigeria’s political structure still relies on power rotation to ensure inclusivity.

Reiterating their neutrality, the traditional rulers clarified that their stance was not in favour of any political party or individual but solely for the development and unity of Osun State.

