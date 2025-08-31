Osun 2026: Religious Leaders Go Spiritual Over Adeleke’s Re-Election Bid

Religious leaders under the aegis of the Osun West Inter-Faith Forum (OWIF) on Sunday held special prayers for the re-election bid of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

At their maiden meeting in Iwo, headquarters of Iwo Local Government Area, clerics from the 10 Local Government Areas in Osun West Senatorial District prayed for Adeleke’s success in office and beyond 2026.

The forum comprises Chief Imams from various towns, leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and traditional religious heads (Isese) across the district.

Powered by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the gathering reviewed Adeleke’s performance in less than three years, with participants commending his achievements and leadership style.

Delivering the governor’s message, Rasheed urged continuous prayers for the stability of the state and the administration’s future success.

“His Excellency believes that holding on to God and staying connected to the people are the keys to success,” Rasheed said. “This forum will continue to meet monthly as we seek divine guidance for the governor, his team, and the state.”

Prayers were offered by representatives of all faiths. Sheikh Imran Adio, speaking for the Muslim community, prayed for divine mercy and guidance for the governor, describing his government as “pro-people and aligned with the aspirations of the citizens.”

On behalf of Christians, CAN Iwo Local Government Chairman, Evangelist Adéjọbí Adekunle, lauded Adeleke’s leadership, declaring that “his good works have earned him re-election in the divine realm.”

Traditional religious leader, Chief Ifatayo Awotunde, Araba Awo of Ola, also invoked Ifa divination lines, praying for Adeleke’s victory “now and in future contests.”

The prayer session drew about 80 clerics, including leading Muslim scholars, Christian pastors, and traditional priests from across the senatorial district.