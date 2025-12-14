Osun 2026: Real Estate Developer, Adebayo Emerges APM Gubernatorial Flag-Bearer

Real estate developer, Adewale Adebayo, has emerged as the Osun State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the 2026 general election.

Adebayo’s emergence was ratified by the Chairman of the APM Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, Idowu Babarinde, after party members presented him as the sole aspirant at the party’s state secretariat in Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo.

Announcing the outcome, Babarinde said the party adopted the affirmation method in selecting its candidate.

“The mode of primary adopted for today’s exercise is the affirmation of a consensus candidate, through which Hon. Adewale Adebayo emerged as the party’s flag-bearer from a fair and credible process,” he said.

Babarinde commended the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for its support and urged party members to remain united as preparations begin for the 2026 governorship poll.

In his acceptance speech, Adebayo expressed confidence in his chances at the August 8, 2026 governorship election, describing his emergence as the beginning of a new political movement in Osun State.

“Today marks the beginning of APM’s unstoppable march to Bola Ige House in 2026. This endorsement is not about me; it is about all of us, united, focused, and ready to turn our vision for Osun into reality,” he said.

He described APM as a people-driven movement committed to restoring good governance and rebuilding public trust in the state.

“APM is not just a party; we are a movement of the people, by the people, and for the people. We are on a mission to rescue Osun from failing leadership and restore its foundations,” Adebayo added.

The APM candidate criticised the current administration, alleging loss of public trust and unfulfilled promises.

“The people are tired. The same way the PDP failed Governor Adeleke, Osun will do the same in 2026. APM is ready,” he said.

Adebayo also commended the APM Primary Election Committee, led by Babarinde Nurudeen Idowu, describing the primary as transparent, credible, and peaceful.