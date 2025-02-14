Share

Ahead of the Osun State Governorship election, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has posited that Governor Ademola Adeleke will win his re-election bid in 2026.

The renowned cleric assured that even if President Bola Tinubu is present at the election to monitor it, Governor Adelele will win in a landslide.

Primate Ayodele spoke at the church’s annual Thanksgiving service on Friday, February 14, where Governor Adeleke was a special guest of honour

According to the man of God, Governor Adeleke would win his re-election and nobody could stop him.

He, however, urged the governor of Osun State not to leave his party but to rescue it from the current crisis.

If the All Progressive Congress (APC) should present Ayetola or anybody, they will lose, and if President Bola Tinubu also comes to Osun State, you will still win.

Primate Ayodele also advised Governor Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) not to bring Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku as their flagbearer in the 2027 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi at the event as a special guest.

