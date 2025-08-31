Osun 2026: Plaudits For Oyetola For Dropping Ambition

Holding political office, whether elective or appointive, has become the shortest route to power, wealth and fame in Nigeria. That’s why politicians can do anything – legal and illegal – to secure the ticket or the means to get into office. Nothing – absolutely nothing – is spared in this endeavour, including committing the most heinous of crimes: murder.

Speculations abound that politicians use their children, siblings, parents, friends, associates or any unfortunate strangers for “sacrifice” to enhance their chances at elections or appointments, or become and retain power as “political godfathers” who majorly sponsor officeseekers.

You’re on your own trying to frustrate a politician’s efforts to get into office, as you could pay dearly for it via physical elimination by hired thugs, food or drink poisoning, or spiritual attack by mediums of varying faiths found in the nooks and cranies of Nigeria.

Politicians consult prophets, alfas, marabouts and babalawos to foretell their chances for political offices. And trust the sorcerers; they divinate whatever that’ll please their clients to part with millions of naira, and a promise for more “rewards” if the predictions come true.

Recall allegations and reports in the early part of the Fourth Republic (which began in 1999) about politicians going or being taken to the (in)famous “Okijia Shrine” in Anambra State, to swear to oath of allegiance, to cede some “juicy portfolios” in the cabinet, and a percentage of internally-generated revenue by the government to their godfathers.

There’s a sensational report about a governor, who – due to mounting pressures over alleged financial impropriety, and on the reported divination of a prophet – burned N8 million cash by a riverside, where he was stark-naked and bathed with “spiritual soap” “to ward-off opposition to his position. Repeated failed attempts at the poll don’t deter or dissuade politicians from holding on for years predictions for their success at elections – with their sorcerers continuing to renew their hopes and faith for a luckier next time.

This partly accounts for politicians’ nomadic movements (defections) across several parties to get elected or retain their positions. For the 2027 General Election, defections and realignments are daily occurrences, with dormant members and those who’ve long left or were expelled from political parties organising press conferences to contrive defections anew – all in attempts to position themselves for elective or appointive offices in the next election cycle.

Some politicians, who have contested for the same positions many times, still hold themselves out as “divinely anointed” and ready to throw, under the bus, any supporter and spokespersons who may suggest that they’re not “desperate” for the offices.

One of the opposition leaders angling for the presidential contest in 2027 did just that lately, declaring that one of his mouthpieces didn’t get his permission to claim that “he’s not desperate to be President,” and reaffirmed his determination to vie for the office.

In the circumstances, why would former Osun State Governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief Adegboyega Oyetola, pass up the 2026 Osun governorship for other aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC)? Well, for whatever reason for the decision, I salute his exemplary display of leadership, courage, and selflessness, which calls for emulation by the political class.

Elected governor in 2018 on the platform of the APC, succeeding Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (2010- 2018), who later served as Minister of Interior (2019- 2023), Oyetola lost his re-election bid in 2022 to Mr Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite his cabinet appointment in 2023 in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the expectation was that, Oyetola – who has the privilege of “right of first refusal” (ROFR) for the governorship – would stake for the position in 2026, to prove two points: His claim to have won the 2022 poll, which he contested up to the Supreme Court and lost; and his popularity with the Osun voters.

Observers of the high-stakes politics in Osun were already visualising an epic rematch between Oyetola and Adeleke, whose desire to switch camps to the APC was “thwarted” by vehement opposition and protests by APC chieftains, some for their own governorship aspiration, and others reportedly at the behest of Oyetola.

What an opportunity for Oyetola to kill three birds at the same time with one stone: Stop Governor Adeleke’s re-election; defeat the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); and demystify the touted political influence of his estranged “godfather” and predecessor, Aregbesola – the Interim National Secretary of ADC, adopted by the Coalition of Opposition Politicians (COP) to fly its members’ flags in 2027 – who allegedly caused Oyetola his re-election in 2022!

But on Friday, July 25, 2025, Oyetola surprised the entire Osun political stakeholders, declaring he won’t contest the 2026 governorship, thus bringing reliefs to the camps of three main parties, the PDP, APC and ADC, and their governorship aspirants, among whom the candidates will emerge during a 21-day primary period from November 24 to December 15, 2025.

Giving a short-and-sharp reason for taking himself off the APC primary and the governorship poll, Oyetola, at a party stakeholder-meeting in Osogbo, the Osun capital city, said the APC has “enough qualified and competent people of outstanding track records” to aspire to the office, adding, “this is a unique selling proposition (for members) to feast on.”

Describing the APC as “strong and able” that won’t spare “any legitimate effort to unseat Governor Adeleke, and return to power,” Oyetola tasked the aspirants to “embrace peace, be each other’s keeper, and avoid a campaign of calumny, bitterness and politics of acrimony.”

While praising the leadership and members for their continuous commitment to the growth and development of the APC since 2022 when he lost the governorship, and giving the assurance of his commitment to lead the party to victory in 2026; Oyetola urged massive mobilisation for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing the process as “a prerequisite for victory.”

Oyetola didn’t spare the opposition moves against Osun-born President Tinubu, saying the coalition poses no threat to APC. “It is crystal clear that the coalition is drifting to collapse,” he said, adding: “This has no iota of effect on us, particularly in Osun.”