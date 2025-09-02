Osun 2026: PDP Urges Police Neutrality, Raises Alarm Over Members Arrests

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Nigerian Police Force to remain neutral and avoid partisanship as preparations for the 2026 gubernatorial election begin in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chairman, Sunday Bisi, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the party commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Osun State Commissioner of Police for their professionalism but expressed concern over what it described as a disturbing trend of frequent arrests and detention of PDP members under questionable circumstances.

The party alleged a growing pattern of collusion between elements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some officers of the Police Force, claiming that petitions filed by APC members against PDP members are treated with unusual urgency, while complaints from PDP members are often ignored.

According to the PDP, in several cases, the Police have appeared to take over the role of complainants on behalf of APC petitioners rather than acting as neutral investigators.

“Instead of inviting both parties for questioning, the Police have, in most cases, assumed the role of complainant against detained PDP members and proceeded to initiate court action,” the statement read.

The party further alleged that many of these operations originate from Force Headquarters in Abuja, with some PDP operatives being transferred to the Federal Capital Territory after arrest. It added that in the past two weeks alone, over four such incidents had been recorded.

While expressing confidence in the neutrality and professionalism of the IGP and the State Commissioner of Police, the PDP called for urgent intervention to stop the alleged bias.

“Whatever may be responsible, we urge the Police authorities to address this disturbing trend. APC petitioners should not be shielded, and the Police should not take sides in matters involving two political parties. The Police must remain a neutral arbiter,” the statement said.

The party argued that Police involvement in issues should not automatically justify their assumption of complainant status, noting that the same defense could be made by the PDP in similar circumstances.

“Our appeal is aimed at sustaining the positive working relationship between the Police and our party. It is too early for Osun to be engulfed in controversies over rights violations and electoral activities. We believe the Police will correct this negative trend in the interest of fairness, equity, and peace,” the statement added.