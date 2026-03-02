Osun 2026: PDP Rep Members Defect To Accord

…As PDP endorses Adeleke for second-term

Six members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Monday announced their decision to join the Accord Party in solidarity with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second-term bid.

The development follows the recent defection of three of the state’s nine PDP representatives – Hon. Wole Oke (Ijesa North), Hon. Olusanya Ominrin (Ijesa South) and Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife Federal Constituency) – to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of the six remaining federal lawmakers at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the PDP State Secretariat, Biket Junction, Osogbo, Hon. Clement Akanni, representing Boluwaduro/Ila/Ifedayo Federal Constituency, said the decision was based on political calculations that favour Governor Adeleke’s re-election.

“We have done our calculations, and the result shows that Adeleke commands about 80 per cent support, while the remaining 20 per cent is split among other parties,” Akanni said.

He added, “On behalf of Mahruf Adewale (Osogbo), Bamidele Salam (Ede), Soji Adetunji (Ikirun), Mudashiru Lukman Alani (Iwo), Lanre Oladebo (Irewole/Isokan) and myself, we are from today members of the Accord Party.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi, said the PDP in Osun would move in one accord with the governor, noting that the party and its leaders in the state had endorsed Adeleke for a second term.

“What we are doing is to let the whole world know where the PDP in Osun will put its votes,” Oyewumi said.

He acknowledged the crisis within the party at the national level, warning that it could affect governance in the state if not carefully managed.

“When you return to your various wards, tell our people that we are voting for the Accord Party on August 15,” he added.

Earlier, the state PDP chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, said the party in Osun would not allow the crisis at the national level to undermine governance in the state under Adeleke’s leadership. He declared that the entire party structure in the state would support the governor and the Accord Party for the forthcoming election.

Responding, Governor Adeleke thanked the federal lawmakers for joining him in the Accord Party.

He explained that although he remains emotionally attached to the PDP, he decided to seek an alternative platform due to unresolved internal wrangling within the party.

“I love the PDP, but I had to leave to avoid being trapped ahead of my re-election. I consulted with leaders I trust, and we prayed over it. We were guided to the Accord Party. You can see that the party is first on the ballot,” Adeleke said.

He urged supporters to vote massively for the Accord Party on August 15, expressing confidence that victory was assured.

“I thank the PDP family because I remain part of it in spirit. I appreciate the endorsement and also thank the Accord Party for accepting me,” the governor added.