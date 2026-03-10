Osun 2026: Oyetola Rallies APC Elders For Oyebamiji

The former Governor of Osun State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has rallied support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for the August 15 gubernatorial election, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the poll.

Oyetola, as part of his efforts to mobilise support for the party, hosted a series of strategic engagements with leaders and stakeholders of the party in preparation for the governorship election in the state.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Oyetola said the meetings, which took place at the minister’s country home in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area, brought together elders of the party, serving and former members of the National Assembly, former members of the Osun State House of Assembly, support groups, and other key political stakeholders from across the state.

The engagements, according to the statement, formed part of a broader effort by Oyetola to consolidate party unity and mobilize grassroots support ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

Participants at the meetings pledged renewed commitment to the party’s cause and vowed to work collectively toward returning the APC to power in the state.

Oyetola urged party elders and leaders to close ranks and intensify political mobilization across the state.

“The forthcoming election will be decisive and critical for the future of our party and the state,” he said. “This is the time for unity, loyalty, and sustained engagement with the people at the grassroots.”

He expressed strong confidence in the APC’s governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, describing him as a candidate with broad-based support across the state.

According to the minister, Oyebamiji possesses the leadership qualities required to deliver purposeful governance and steer Osun toward greater accountability, growth, and development.

Oyetola also reminded party leaders that preparations for the 2026 governorship election must align with broader strategies for the 2027 general elections, stressing that unity among stakeholders remains the party’s greatest strength.