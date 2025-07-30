The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has denied the allegations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he is planning to rig 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

The Minister in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, described the allegations as false, malicious, baseless and shameful.

The statement described PDP’s allegations as one riddled with lies, fabrications, and reckless propaganda aimed at maligning the person of Oyetola and by extension, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement reads: ” Let it be made abundantly clear that every single claim in the PDP’s concocted tale is false, malicious, and baseless.

“It is nothing more than a deliberate smear campaign borne out of paranoia, fear, and desperation, as the PDP stares down the barrel of a looming defeat in the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election.

“Contrary to the irresponsible fabrications released by the PDP, the Honourable Minister did not — and could never have — uttered any of the statements attributed to him.

“The entire press statement is a classic example of political fiction-writing, reflective of a party that has become increasingly unhinged in the face of its declining popularity.

“For the records at no point did the Honourable Minister threaten to rig any election. He remains a firm believer in democracy and the rule of law — a legacy he upheld throughout his tenure as Governor of Osun State and continues to embody in his current capacity as Minister.

“The Honourable Minister has no control, nor has he ever claimed to control INEC, the Police, or the Attorney General of the Federation. The wild claims about federal might are not only laughable but an insult to Nigerians’ intelligence and democratic institutions.

“The allegations concerning local government allocations and court rulings are mischievous distortions by a party trying to mask its own incompetence in governance and failure to engage constructively on matters of public interest.

“The PDP’s ridiculous resort to dragging the diplomatic community into their web of lies speaks volumes about their intentions — *to incite, confuse, and distract* the public from the real issues plaguing Osun State under their watch.

“We challenge the PDP to produce any verifiable evidence — audio, video, or minutes of the alleged meeting — to support these outrageous claims.

“Until then, the world should treat their statement as nothing but what it is: the dying gasp of a political party on the verge of another resounding electoral defeat.

“The Honourable Minister and the APC remain committed to free, fair, and credible elections in Osun State and across Nigeria. We urge the good people of Osun to ignore the distractions of the PDP and stay focused on the mission to restore competent, people-oriented governance in 2026.

“Enough of the theatrics. Osun deserves better than a party that governs by press release and paranoia.”