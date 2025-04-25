Osun 2026: Oyetola Calls For Unity Among APC Members

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State to embrace unity, discipline, and peaceful coexistence particularly among aspirants as the party gears up for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with party leaders and stakeholders in the State, Oyetola emphasized the importance of cohesion within the party, urging aspirants to see themselves not as rivals, but as collaborators working toward a shared vision: the advancement of the APC and the political renewal of Osun State.

“Our true opposition is not within,” he said. “It is the Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). That is where our energy must be directed. As progressives, we must rise above internal divisions. Our mission is collective, and our strength lies in our unity.”

Oyetola also addressed the reinstated Local Government Chairmen, urging them to lead with transparency, integrity, and adherence to due process.

He stressed that accountability in governance at the grassroots would play a crucial role in rebuilding public trust and strengthening the APC’s image ahead of the elections.

Reaffirming his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Minister called on all party leaders and stakeholders to align themselves fully with the reform-driven vision of the current administration and to contribute meaningfully to the party’s revitalization in Osun.

The meeting drew prominent figures from across the APC structure in the State, including Akinwunmi, Chairman of the Igbimo Agba Osun (Elders’ Council); Osun State APC Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal; former Deputy Governor, Grace Titilayo Laoye Ponle; Mr. Benedict Olugboyega Alabi; Baba Suibu Oyedokun; and former Speakers of the Osun State House of Assembly— Wale Afolabi, Adejare Bello, and Timothy Owoeye.

Also in attendance were members of the APC State Executive Committee, the Agba Osun caucus, Local Government party chairmen, and all reinstated Local Government Chairmen.

The meeting concluded with a unified resolution to maintain discipline, foster strategic collaboration, and work relentlessly to reclaim Osun State for the APC.

Share