Osun 2026: Oyetola Assures Of APC’s Unity, Rallies Support For Oyebamiji

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State are fully united and firmly behind the party’s governorship candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the state governorship election scheduled for 8 August 2026.

Dr Oyetola, who is also the leader of APC in Osun State, gave the assurance last week when the Chairman of the APC 2026 Osun State Governorship Primary Committee and Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, paid him a courtesy visit at his Ileri Oluwa Office in Oshogbo.

The delegation included members of the primary committee, among them the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Oyetola emphasized that the APC in Osun State is more cohesive than ever, describing the party as a united family working with a shared purpose to reclaim the state from what he termed the bad governance of the present inept administration in the state.

“The APC in Osun State is fully united and solidly behind our governorship candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji. Our collective resolve is to rescue Osun State and return it to the path of purposeful, people-oriented governance”, the minister said.

Dr Oyetola attributed the current strength and unity of the party to sustained leadership and strategic engagement across the state.

He noted that under his leadership as party leader, the APC in Osun has witnessed transformational growth, attracting hundreds of thousands of new members from other political parties.

According to him, this wave of defections includes prominent political figures and serving federal lawmakers who have aligned with the APC’s vision for Osun State.