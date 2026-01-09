Osun 2026: Oyebamiji No Threat To Adeleke’s Re-Election Bid – Accord

The Accord Party (AP) insists the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 8 Osun State governorship poll Bola Oyebamiji poses no threat to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election bid. Adeleke defected for the crisis-ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Accord to become the party’s candidate for the election.

Speaking in Osogbo yesterday, Osun Accord Party Chairman Victor Akande said the APC lacks popularity in the state. According to him, Adeleke has performed creditably well in office and has demonstrated enough capacity to earn a second term. He said: “The candidate of APC, with due respect, is not a threat at all to our candidate.

“We know what that party stood for in this state; we know what we experienced when they were ruling in this state. “People rejected them completely because of the suffering and untold hardship that APC inflicted on the people of Osun State.

“It is a fact and a history that when they were ruling in this state, the Issue of half salary caused deaths for pensioners; they were unable to buy drugs.” Akande added: “It is clear that the people do not want the APC again. By the grace of God, on August 8, they will hear it clearly that the APC has become a persona non grata in Osun State.”